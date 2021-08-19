Birthday Club
Authorities arrest wanted man in Hopkins Co. after chase

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man authorities had been looking for was arrested after a couple of chases.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Franklin was wanted for several shootings that damaged homes and cars in St. Charles.

Deputies tried to stop Franklin Wednesday on US 41 near Hopkins County Central High School.

Deputies followed him through Earlington and Mortons Gap while they say he threw nearly two grams of meth out of the window.

The sheriff’s office says he wrecked in the White City Wildlife Management Area 10 miles into the chase and then ran into the woods.

Deputies say dispatch later got a call the Franklin was riding in the back of a truck near Kentucky 2171.

He’s now in the Hopkins County Jail on several felony charges.

