Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - President Joe Biden is expected to talk booster today. White House officials say he’ll lay out his plan this afternoon. But experts still have questions.

Presidents Biden is also being updated as the Afghanistan military withdrawal continues. Fleeing Afghans are skeptical of the violent group’s new vow of tolerance as well as the United States’ promise to intervene.

Starting this morning, masks are now required in EVSC classrooms. Officials say this is in line with CDC guidelines and will help keep kids in classrooms.

It’s back-to-school for a whole new set of students. Evansville Christian opens their doors for day one and some are returning to a brand new middle school.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khiry Waddell.
Affidavit: Man arrested after authorities find thousands of pills at apartment
EVSC adjusting mask requirements
Semi and truck crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
NB 41 back open after crash in Gibson Co.
Green River District reports 5 new COVID deaths, 547 new cases since Fri.
Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville.
Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville to come down in Nov.

Latest News

Evansville Christian School.
Wednesday marks first day back for Evansville Christian School
Wednesday marks the first day back for Evansville Christian School.
Wednesday marks first day back for Evansville Christian School
USI, UE students to move in this week
New Jasper Schnucks opens