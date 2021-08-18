Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - President Joe Biden is expected to talk booster today. White House officials say he’ll lay out his plan this afternoon. But experts still have questions.

Presidents Biden is also being updated as the Afghanistan military withdrawal continues. Fleeing Afghans are skeptical of the violent group’s new vow of tolerance as well as the United States’ promise to intervene.

Starting this morning, masks are now required in EVSC classrooms. Officials say this is in line with CDC guidelines and will help keep kids in classrooms.

It’s back-to-school for a whole new set of students. Evansville Christian opens their doors for day one and some are returning to a brand new middle school.

