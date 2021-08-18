Birthday Club
Wednesday marks first day back for Evansville Christian School

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a brand new year for students at Evansville Christian School.

Kindergarten through sixth-grade students will be starting classes at the new campus building along Epworth Road in Newburgh Wednesday.

The new building was a $13 million project.

Construction broke ground late last year.

Back in October, Evansville Christian School held a prayer dedication for the new building.

When we first reported that, ECS told us they were hoping to give their around 600 Kindergarten through sixth graders a smooth transition into their new building.

They already welcomed some inside the school for an open house on Monday.

ECS says across all of their grade levels, they have a record enrollment this year.

More than 940 students will attend ECS schools this year.

