Viewers spot landspout in Illinois

Landspout spotted in Edwards Co., Illinois(Torrence Smith)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Some viewers sent of photos of a funnel cloud early Tuesday evening in Illinois.

Torrence Smith shared her photo from Bone Gap in Edwards County.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons says the photos are of a landspout.

He said they usually don’t rotate, because the rotation is occurring near the ground. Jeff says the cumulus cloud that it’s dropping from does not have enough strength to create the rotation for it to become a full-blown tornado. 

He says this spout might be strong enough to kick up some dust or twigs and leaves if it makes it to the ground, but it is generally harmless.  

Jeff says it also wouldn’t show up on radar since it’s so small.

