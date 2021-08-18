Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners receive Covid number updates

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners received an update on local Covid numbers Tuesday.

Health Department Administrator, Joe Gries, said around 53 percent of Vanderburgh County has been fully vaccinated. The county currently sits in orange on the state’s metric map.

During Tuesday’s discussion, Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave said, despite the rising cases, she’s against a mask mandate.

“I think adults can make decisions to get their own vaccine, to vaccinate the children, to make the decision to wear a mask as appropriate, but I don’t feel it’s an effort that the government should impose at this time,” Cheryl Musgrave said.

Musgrave also said she’s in favor of mandatory vaccinations for government employees.

