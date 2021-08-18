United Way opens new grant opportunity for area nonprofits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Way of Southwestern Indiana is opening a new grant for nonprofits whose programs help people get jobs.

Officials say the funding opportunity was created as part of United Way’s recent shift to focus on reducing poverty and helping people and their families improve their economic situation.

United Way will award up to $250,000 in this grant cycle.

Officials say nonprofits in Vanderburgh, Warrick or Spencer counties can start submitting proposals now.

You can do that on United Way’s website.

Nonprofits can apply until September 17.

Organizers say the grants will be announced in mid-November.

According to officials at United Way, proposals must show how the program will help clients secure or improve employment opportunities.

They also say proposals that include collaboration with other community partners will be given priority consideration.

