Students in Muhlenberg Co. set to return to school next week

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - School is set to start for students in Muhlenberg County on Monday.

For the first time this year, students in grades 9 through 12 are going to be in the same building.

Our Lesya Feinstein will have what led them to their decision to bring the two campuses together as well as the district’s COVID precautions for the school year tonight on 14 News.

