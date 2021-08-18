Stagnant weather pattern continues through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The stagnant weather pattern will persist through the weekend. Daily highs will stay in the mid 80s and overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, but not likely over the coming several days. By the weekend and the start of next week, temps will again rise into the lower 90s, and humid conditions will continue. No widespread severe weather is anticipated through the next 5 days.

