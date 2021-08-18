Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Stagnant weather pattern continues through the weekend

8/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The stagnant weather pattern will persist through the weekend.  Daily highs will stay in the mid 80s and overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s.  Scattered showers and storms will be possible, but not likely over the coming several days.   By the weekend and the start of next week, temps will again rise into the lower 90s, and humid conditions will continue.  No widespread severe weather is anticipated through the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khiry Waddell.
Affidavit: Man arrested after authorities find thousands of pills at apartment
EVSC adjusting mask requirements
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Semi and truck crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
NB 41 back open after crash in Gibson Co.
Green River District reports 5 new COVID deaths, 547 new cases since Fri.

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/18 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/18 - Midday
Scattered P.M. Storms
14 First Alert 8/18
14 First Alert 8/18
8/17 10p Part 3
8/17 10p Part 3