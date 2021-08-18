Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Commissioners is making their stance on the pandemic clear.

In a resolution passed Tuesday night, the Spencer County Board of Commissioners says the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contradicts previous guidance, and may not reflect circumstances in Spencer County.

This resolution goes on to say that commissioners believe health decisions are best made by individuals after consultation with their doctor and that “common sense should be exercised.”

In the same resolution, the commissioners say anyone who wants to get vaccinated or wear a mask can do so, but the same goes for anyone not wanting to get vaccinated or wear a mask.

The resolution also reads, “We need to stop depending on the federal government to push safety measures and mandates, which deny people the freedom they deserve to make their own health choices.”

The resolution concluded by stating the commissioners fully support and respect the right of citizens to make decisions regarding their own families.

You can read the full resolution below:

Spencer Co. Commissioners passes resolution criticizing new CDC guidance(WFIE)

