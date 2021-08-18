Scattered P.M. Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Areas of fog developing this morning under mainly clear skies. After early sun, becoming mostly cloudy and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the mid to upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s…much lower than last week. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms late this afternoon across western Kentucky. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning.

Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Muggy as high temps remain slightly below normal in the mid-80s. The severe weather threat is low but slow moving storms will produce torrential rainfall.

