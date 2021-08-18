Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro veteran agrees with United States pulling out of Afghanistan

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - From boots on the ground to eyes on the news, Captain Brad Youngman has seen a lot of Afghanistan over the past 20 years.

His opinion on the situation is simple; it was time to come home.

“It was hard to watch what it going on,” said Youngman. “I’ve talked to several of my veteran friends who have been to Afghanistan. It’s bad the way it’s happening, but I think most of us, of course my opinion only, we feel like it was probably long overdue.”

Youngman comes from a long line of military service members in his family. That, along with the attacks around the country on Sept. 11, sprung him and many other Americans to join the military.

“When I went to Afghanistan we were still very much after Al Qaeda and Bin Laden,” added Youngman. “Bin Laden has been gone for 10 years now. It was probably just time to come home. We were either going to stay there forever or complete the mission and come home.”

As we approach the 20th anniversary of that tragic day, he wants people to know the mission was accomplished.

“Don’t think for one minute that the United States military wasn’t successful in Afghanistan,” said Youngman. “We accomplished a lot. Not all of it was on television, not all of it was spoken of, but it was very successful on a daily, monthly, yearly basis.”

Youngman encouraged all Americans to remember and appreciate all veterans as the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 and Veterans Day approach, but this year, he encourages everyone to specifically remember those veterans who served in Afghanistan.

[Related: Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision]

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken into custody on Park St.
Man with warrant in custody at police scene, no shots fired
WSNC, Mayor Winnecke encouraging Fall Festival goers to get vaccinated
Khiry Waddell.
Affidavit: Man arrested after authorities find thousands of pills at apartment
Green River District reports 5 new COVID deaths, 547 new cases since Fri.
Semi and truck crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
Crash closes NB 41 in Gibson Co.

Latest News

The Department of Parks and Recreation is set to improve existing parks.
Evansville Parks Dept. plans several projects in budget proposal
Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville to come down in Nov.
Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville to come down in Nov.
More on the rescued dogs in Hopkins Co.
Hopkins Co. Humane Society asking for donations to help 23 dogs saved
EVSC adjusting mask requirements