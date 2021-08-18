Owensboro veteran agrees with United States pulling out of Afghanistan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - From boots on the ground to eyes on the news, Captain Brad Youngman has seen a lot of Afghanistan over the past 20 years.

His opinion on the situation is simple; it was time to come home.

“It was hard to watch what it going on,” said Youngman. “I’ve talked to several of my veteran friends who have been to Afghanistan. It’s bad the way it’s happening, but I think most of us, of course my opinion only, we feel like it was probably long overdue.”

Youngman comes from a long line of military service members in his family. That, along with the attacks around the country on Sept. 11, sprung him and many other Americans to join the military.

“When I went to Afghanistan we were still very much after Al Qaeda and Bin Laden,” added Youngman. “Bin Laden has been gone for 10 years now. It was probably just time to come home. We were either going to stay there forever or complete the mission and come home.”

As we approach the 20th anniversary of that tragic day, he wants people to know the mission was accomplished.

“Don’t think for one minute that the United States military wasn’t successful in Afghanistan,” said Youngman. “We accomplished a lot. Not all of it was on television, not all of it was spoken of, but it was very successful on a daily, monthly, yearly basis.”

Youngman encouraged all Americans to remember and appreciate all veterans as the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 and Veterans Day approach, but this year, he encourages everyone to specifically remember those veterans who served in Afghanistan.

