Outages leave 2,700 in the dark in Evansville

CenterPoint power outages(Centerpoint Outage Map)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - About 2,700 CenterPoint customers were without power Tuesday night in Evansville.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. the outage map showed 2,727 customers in the dark in a wide area surrounding Lorraine Park on the east side.

Just a few minutes later, about 400 of those customers were restored.

CenterPoint officials say a tree fell on some wires near a substation.

Crews are working to get the rest of the customers back on.

