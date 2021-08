JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The new Jasper Schnucks opens its doors Wednesday morning.

Store officials say they will open at 7 on North Newton Street by Burger King.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9.

They’ll be open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This location will be Schnucks’ seventh Indiana store, joining six others in the Evansville area.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.