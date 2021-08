VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The future of the Promenade is taking shape on Evansville’s east side.

A new structure is going up where Marshalls, Burke’s Outlet and Home Centric will soon call home.

Marshalls is moving it’s presence from Green River Road to just off of Burkhart, while Burke’s and Home Centric will be new additions to Evansville.

