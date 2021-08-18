Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams(Cassandra Martin)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment.

“The next day, we got a call saying she had to have an emergency C-section and she passed,” her aunt Cassandra Martin said.

According to Martin, her sister, Victoria Williams, panicked after hearing about the death of her daughter, Lacresanna Williams.

The next day, Victoria Williams died. The family did not know at the time that she also had contracted the virus.

Neither of the women were vaccinated and now, their family is pleading for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.

The family says they have not been able to see the newborn baby. Lacressana Williams was also the mother of a 1-year-old child.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Khiry Waddell.
Affidavit: Man arrested after authorities find thousands of pills at apartment
Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
EPD: Crews called to fatal accident on E. Morgan Ave.
EVSC adjusting mask requirements
Semi and truck crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
NB 41 back open after crash in Gibson Co.

Latest News

Washington to require COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, university workers and issues indoor...
Washington requires vaccinations for teachers, university workers
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff
In this May 14, 2019, file photo soybeans awaiting transport sit in a truck-bed in Delaware,...
EPA bans pesticide linked to health problems in children