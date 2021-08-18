Masks now required at Ford Center, Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ford Center and Victory Theatre and now requiring face masks during events.

Officials made that announcement on Facebook, saying masks will be required to attend events and must be worn throughout the event unless when eating or drinking.

They say this requirement went into effect immediately and will last until further notice.

Although they are now requiring masks, officials say proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will not be required for entry.

