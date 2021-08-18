Birthday Club
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 158 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Indiana health officials reported 3,558 new positive COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 809,545 cases and 13,768 deaths.

The state map shows 158 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 57 new cases in Warrick County, 53 new cases in Gibson County, 26 new cases in Perry County, 22 new cases in Spencer County, 21 new cases in Dubois County, 18 new cases in Posey County and 14 new cases in Pike County.

There were three COVID deaths reported in our area. Those included one resident of Vanderburgh County, one resident of Posey County and one resident of Warrick County.

Posey, Warrick, Spencer and Dubois counties are in the “red” on the state’s weekly Covid metric map.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is helping you get your vaccine.

On Wednesday, there will be a pop-up clinic at Grocery Outlet on Fulton from 10 to 1 p.m.

On Thursday, their mobile clinic will be at Cut Rate Market on Lincoln Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to noon and then again from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Grocery Outlet on Fulton.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 25,103 cases, 410 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,581 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 8,875 cases, 158 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,098 cases, 40 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,058 cases, 37 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 5,029 cases, 97 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,580 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,528 cases, 35 deaths

