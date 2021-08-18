Henderson Economic Development launches community job board

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development (HED) is launching an interactive community job board.

Officials say it was designed to provide an easy-to-navigate tool for both area employers and job seekers.

They say the job board includes several features that make job searching simple and intuitive.

Job seekers can search and filter the posts by job type, skill level, location, full-time/part-time and more.

Officials with HED say they can also click on the interactive map to see specific job posts close to them.

They tell us employers can post jobs, organize them under a dozen job classifications, add job descriptions, applications and direct contact to the company.

