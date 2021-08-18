Birthday Club
Evansville Parks Dept. plans several projects in budget proposal

By Brady Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke unveiled his proposed city budget for next year on Monday.

If passed, Evansville’s parks and recreation department would be using its funds for several major projects in addition to yearly improvements to the city’s parks.

One of those projects, a concrete skate park on the riverfront, has been in the works for years.

A lot of the money has already come from private donors, but the parks department is looking to use some of their funds to help push the project over the top.

The budget also includes improvements for existing parks, as well as improving the infrastructure around Roberts, Hartke and Wesselman parks.

The plan includes funding for a new aquatic center in town.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, who oversees parks and recreation for the time being, said they’re looking to make the most of Evansville’s green space.

“Mayor Winnecke wanted to invest in existing parks, but also add some new features, and I think we’re doing that,” Schaefer said. “The skate park, new aquatic center, Roberts Park- all of these things add more excitement, and they’re getting people outdoors and enjoying our community.”

Schaefer also said they don’t expect any substantial increase in funding for the parks department, they’re simply hoping to use their usual annual funds to maximize recreation in Evansville.

