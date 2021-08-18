Birthday Club
Dubois Co. approves COVID-19 memorial at courthouse

Leaders on the project have drawn a rendering of what the monument will look like.
By Brady Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - During a meeting on Monday, the Dubois County Commissioners approved a motion to build a COVID-19 memorial on the corner of the county courthouse lawn.

The memorial had been in the drafting stages for months.

Chris and Beth Waltz first started forming the idea back in January.

“I heard about a couple in other states, so I thought, ‘Why not Dubois County?’” Chris said.

With encouragement from their friends, they decided to move ahead with it.

Beth said they thought it was important to have a memorial that reaches close to home, because that’s what the virus has done.

“It’s tough, and there’s not a person that it hasn’t touched,” she said.

They formed a committee with other concerned citizens, as well as an artist and a few people familiar with granite work.

The county commissioners approved the memorial’s construction, but there was some debate.

Some people in the community feel it shouldn’t be placed on county property.

Chris said the location at the courthouse is what they hoped for because the pandemic is a tragedy that’s hit their community, specifically.

“Some people want to turn it into something political, and it’s really not,” he said.

Chris, his wife, and everyone involved in the project said they’re focused on building a place of remembrance.

“We want people to have a place to come and mourn their loved ones,” Beth explained. “Because a lot of them, they weren’t there to hold their hands as their loved ones passed away.”

The project has a lead time of six to eights months.

In that time, they will decide on specific inscriptions to go on the monument.

The memorial is going to be entirely privately funded.

