EPD: Crews called to fatal accident on E. Morgan Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department were called to a fatal accident on E. Morgan Avenue Wednesday morning.

They say that happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of I-69.

Officials tell us one person died in a two-vehicle wreck.

A crash reconstructionist is still working the scene.

They ask that you avoid the area.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.