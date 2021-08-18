EPD: Crews called to fatal accident on E. Morgan Ave.
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department were called to a fatal accident on E. Morgan Avenue Wednesday morning.
They say that happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of I-69.
Officials tell us one person died in a two-vehicle wreck.
A crash reconstructionist is still working the scene.
They ask that you avoid the area.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.