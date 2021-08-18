Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

City of Jasper requiring masks inside city buildings until further notice

City of Jasper requiring masks inside city buildings until further notice
City of Jasper requiring masks inside city buildings until further notice(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Effective immediately, Jasper is requiring face masks inside all city-owned facilities.

This applies for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

City leaders say this policy has no expiration date, and will be in place as long as it needs to be.

As of now, all city-owned facilities are still open and public meetings will take place as scheduled.

You can read the full news release below:

The City of Jasper remains vigilant as to the safety and health of our City’s citizens and employees as we monitor the COVID-19 situation. Effective immediately, City policy, based on local COVID-19 status, shall require face coverings when entering all facilities owned and operated by the City of Jasper. This applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. This policy will be in place until further notice and will depend on COVID-19 status in the area.

City Hall and other City departments will remain open. Public meetings such as City Council, Board of Public Works and Safety, etc., will continue as scheduled. As always, the City will strive to use technology to allow for offsite viewing for public meetings.

The following precautions will be implemented immediately:

  • Face Coverings are required when entering a City building.
  • Practice Social Distancing. Stay at least six feet apart from anyone outside your group.
  • Practice Good Hand Hygiene. Wash and sanitize hands often.
  • Stay home if you are not feeling well.
  • Limit unnecessary contact. Refrain from touching others, including hugs and handshakes.
  • Continue to use our Utility Drive-Thru service.

Most of the City’s employees’ work is unable to be performed remotely and the City’s must be able to continue providing services to its citizens. In this regard, the City’s goal is to limit any potential exposure of COVID-19. The City will continue to assess strategies and protocols for all departments. Your patience, compliance, and understanding is greatly appreciated.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Khiry Waddell.
Affidavit: Man arrested after authorities find thousands of pills at apartment
Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
EPD: Crews called to fatal accident on E. Morgan Ave.
EVSC adjusting mask requirements
Semi and truck crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
NB 41 back open after crash in Gibson Co.

Latest News

Students in Muhlenberg Co. set to return to school next week
Spencer Co. Commissioners passes resolution criticizing new CDC guidance
Spencer Co. Commissioners passes resolution criticizing new CDC guidance
EPD: Crews called to fatal accident on E. Morgan Ave.
EPD: Crews called to fatal accident on E. Morgan Ave.
Wednesday marks first day back for Evansville Christian School
Wednesday marks first day back for Evansville Christian School