Changes coming to Party Central

Birdies! coming to Evansville
Birdies! coming to Evansville(Richie Patel and Downtown Evansville)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new attraction is coming to downtown Evansville.

Rooftop Owner Richie Patel says Party Central, which shares a block with the Rooftop, will soon transform into ‘Birdies!’

Downtown Evansville shared his photos.

Patel says the new space will feature sports simulators like golf, baseball, soccer and football, plus duck bowling. Food can be ordered through the Rooftop.

To facilitate that change, Patel says the Rooftop’s lower patio will be enclosed to increase seating in the winter months.

