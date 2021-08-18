Central’s football program looks to new head coach Andy Zirkelbach to continue dominance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite adversity, the Central Bears completed a perfect regular season last year, until ultimately losing in the class 4A regional.

With a new coach, a new offense, and new turf, a new era has begun.

“Change has been the one constant around here for several years. Fourth head coach in the last five years, these seniors in their eigth grade year. I’m the fourth head coach. It’s the fifth straight year for a new offense, or a different offense. So, its been a lot of relearning, and restarting, for those guys. and also bringing myself in as a new coach, they’ve adjusted well and been real coachable.”

The Bears are no strangers to change and they’ve remained successful, winning 3 sectional titles in four years. Coach Zirkelbach was part of the 2018 Bears team to play in the 4A IHSAA state championship game.

After graduating most of the team’s production from last year, Coach Zirkelbach has restructured the offense in order to adjust.

“Many of the offensive starters and major contributors have graduated, and they were different types of players than what we have now. Some bigger, heavier running backs, some bigger, stronger linemen, where they ran more of just a running offense. So, coming in here one thing I noticed with Blake Herdes at quarterback, basically the concept here is to build the offense around him.”

Those one the field have bought into Herdes leadership.

“He’s a really good leader,” senior defensive back and receiver Edgrrin Reed said. “He knows how to take control of our team and settle us down when we need to.”

Herdes is a six-foot-three, 200lb, three-sport athlete, who’s also an academic all-city student as a junior. He said the key to the Bears success will be, and has been, their ability to buy into the changes thrown at them.

“We just got to buy in,” Herdes said. “It’s hard switching coaches, changing game plans, but we all trust coach a lot. He hasn’t given us reasons not to, so we’re going to stick with him, do what he wants, what he says, and go from there.”

Ready to kick off week one at Mater Dei, Coach believes this team is special.

“Our players care about each other and they take care of each other on and off the field,” Zirkelbach said. “That means a lot. That’s kind of what we’re building our program on and our coaching staff is basically a brotherhood type of situation. We’re all in this together.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.