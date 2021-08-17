Winner of Strassenfest Half Pot claims their prize

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Steve and Dana Brenner of Evansville met committee members in Jasper to validate their ticket Tuesday.

Winner, Steve Brenner, says after buying his ticket he discovered the drawing was going to happen on his wife’s birthday.

They announced the winning ticket last week Wednesday.

Officials say the ticket was approved and the couple walked away with 70,000 dollars.

