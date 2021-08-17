Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. holding mobile vaccine clinics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is helping you get your vaccine.

There are several opportunities to get it Tuesday.

Officials will have a mobile unit set up at Ruler Foods on First Avenue from 8:30 to noon.

Then from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., they’ll be at Simpson’s Supermarket on Covert Avenue.

On Wednesday, there will be a pop-up clinic at Grocery Outlet on Fulton from 10 to 1 p.m.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 24,994 cases, 409 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,530 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,771 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,062 cases, 40 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,028 cases, 36 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,959 cases, 97 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,543 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,507 cases, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.