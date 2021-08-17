Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFIE) - President Biden addressed the nation as the situation in Afghanistan continues to escalate. Meanwhile, officials say tens of thousands of refugees could be headed to the US.

The Biden administration is expected to recommend booster shots. Sources say the guidance could go into effect as early as mid-September.

A heads up for those needing to get to Indiana or Kentucky over a couple of bridges today. Crews are doing inspections on the Blue Bridge this morning and the Natcher Bridge this afternoon.

Grab your lunch money as it’s time for more students to head to the bus stop. Webster County students have day one today.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 8/17
Morganfield Police Department closed to the general public
Princeton City Council discusses overtime pay for fire department
Virtual Town Hall held in Evansville to discuss Covid-19
