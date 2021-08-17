Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - President Biden addressed the nation as the situation in Afghanistan continues to escalate. Meanwhile, officials say tens of thousands of refugees could be headed to the US.

The Biden administration is expected to recommend booster shots. Sources say the guidance could go into effect as early as mid-September.

A heads up for those needing to get to Indiana or Kentucky over a couple of bridges today. Crews are doing inspections on the Blue Bridge this morning and the Natcher Bridge this afternoon.

Grab your lunch money as it’s time for more students to head to the bus stop. Webster County students have day one today.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.