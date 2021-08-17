Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: S.R. 64 now closed in Francisco

Thursday morning traffic alerts in Evansville
Thursday morning traffic alerts in Evansville
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State Road 64 is closed in Francisco for paving.

INDOT crews started phase one on the west side of town near Cross Street and Francisco Elementary School. That’s expected to be completed by mid-October.

Phase two is on the east side of town near the railroad track across 64.

Then Phase three will address the sections in between, but that isn’t expected to start until spring of next year.

The entire project is scheduled to last until late summer next year.

The road will open during the winter months.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSNC, Mayor Winnecke encouraging Fall Festival goers to get vaccinated
Police: 2 people shot after gunfight in Evansville
Christopher Outlaw
Police: Man fires gun at group of juveniles
Phillip Michael Gilson
Police: Driver 3x legal alcohol limit crashes into another car
Police: Woman drove through yards to get away with unsecured children in car

Latest News

Carmi-White Co. students back in class, with masks
Carmi-White Co. students back in class, with masks
Civic Center in Evansville, IN
Mayor Winnecke submits budget proposal to city council
Hopkins Co. schools new social distance plan for lunch time
Hopkins Co. Schools implement new plan for social distancing at lunch
Owensboro Air Show attendance makes biggest event along city riverfront