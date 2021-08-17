Traffic Alert: S.R. 64 now closed in Francisco

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State Road 64 is closed in Francisco for paving.

INDOT crews started phase one on the west side of town near Cross Street and Francisco Elementary School. That’s expected to be completed by mid-October.

Phase two is on the east side of town near the railroad track across 64.

Then Phase three will address the sections in between, but that isn’t expected to start until spring of next year.

The entire project is scheduled to last until late summer next year.

The road will open during the winter months.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.