Several agencies searching for missing Henderson Co. man

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several agencies are out searching for an elderly Henderson man.

The Sheriff says 90-year-old Jackie Leeg went missing from his home along Kentucky 416 W, west of Niagara.

He says he was last seen early Monday afternoon by someone with Meals on Wheels.

The Sheriff says his bed was not slept in Monday night, and his “side by side” vehicle is gone.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, EMA, Henderson Rescue Squad, Daviess County Search and Rescue, and a Vanderburgh County agency are all helping with the search.

If anyone sees Leeg, call 911 or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

