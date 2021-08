UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say resurfacing work on KY 109 in Union County starts Wednesday.

The work, which should wrap up early next week, is between KY 1257 and KY 56

Traffic will be down to one lane and controlled by flaggers.

Drivers should consider taking another route or leaving extra time.

