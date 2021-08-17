Birthday Club
Princeton City Council discusses overtime pay for firefighters

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two weeks ago, council members unanimously adopted a statement explaining how overtime pay will be calculated for Fire Territory employees in Princeton.

Officials say the issue came to light in an audit of pay records. It was discovered that more than $1 million in overtime was paid out among the department’s 21 firefighters over the past five years.

Scott Horn, retired PFD Firefighter says, “They just basically went ahead and passed it last meeting, so they’ve drawn the line in the sand, like ok this is what we’ve done so it’s up to you guys for the next move, see who wants to try and win the battle I guess.”

