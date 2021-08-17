Owensboro Chick-fil-A reopens for drive-thru, curbside orders
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Chick-fil-A opens Tuesday in Owensboro.
Officials posted on Facebook saying they are doing a phased reopening.
They’ll be open for lunch today.
Officials say you can only order through the drive-thru and mobile curbside orders.
Curbside spaces are on the east side of the building closest to Fairfield Inn.
There are now two lanes in the drive-thru.
Officials ask for patience as they train new staff on the redesign.
