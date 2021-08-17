Owensboro Chick-fil-A reopens for drive-thru, curbside orders.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Chick-fil-A opens Tuesday in Owensboro.

Officials posted on Facebook saying they are doing a phased reopening.

They’ll be open for lunch today.

Officials say you can only order through the drive-thru and mobile curbside orders.

Curbside spaces are on the east side of the building closest to Fairfield Inn.

There are now two lanes in the drive-thru.

[Previous: Owensboro’s Chick-fil-A to close for renovations]

Officials ask for patience as they train new staff on the redesign.

