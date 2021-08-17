Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSNC, Mayor Winnecke encouraging Fall Festival goers to get vaccinated
Man taken into custody on Park St.
Man with warrant in custody at police scene, no shots fired
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
Jerad Osborne.
Mt. Vernon man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor
DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co.

Latest News

Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville.
Mayor Winnecke announces date for implosion of tower at 5th and Main
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
National Park Service announces new mask rules
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm