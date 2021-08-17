Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Muggy, Scattered Thunderstorms

Patchy Fog Early
8/16 4p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/16 4p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog developing this morning dropping visibility to less than 2-miles. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will churn in the southeast and continue to weaken. The outer rain bands could bring showers to areas along U.S. 231 like Owensboro and Jasper. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with even chances for showers and thunderstorms as high temps reach the mid-80s. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms.

Wednesday, partly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s…much lower than last week. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSNC, Mayor Winnecke encouraging Fall Festival goers to get vaccinated
Man taken into custody on Park St.
Man with warrant in custody at police scene, no shots fired
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
Jerad Osborne.
Mt. Vernon man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor
DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co.

Latest News

8/16 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/16 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Muggy, unsettled weather this week
14 First Alert 8/16 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/16 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/16
14 First Alert 8/16