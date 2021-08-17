Muggy, Scattered Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog developing this morning dropping visibility to less than 2-miles. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will churn in the southeast and continue to weaken. The outer rain bands could bring showers to areas along U.S. 231 like Owensboro and Jasper. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with even chances for showers and thunderstorms as high temps reach the mid-80s. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms.

Wednesday, partly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s…much lower than last week. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning.

