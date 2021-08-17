Morganfield Police Department closed to the general public

UNION CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say due to the rise in Covid cases in Union Co., the Morganfield Police Department is closed to the general public until further notice.

They say people are encouraged to call to make a report or speak to an officer. Traffic reports can be found on buy crash dot com.

Officials say the decision on how to respond to each call will be made by an on-shift supervisor.

