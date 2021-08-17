Birthday Club
Mayor Winnecke submits budget proposal to city council

Civic Center in Evansville, IN
Civic Center in Evansville, IN(14 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marked the beginning of the annual Evansville budget hearings.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke submitted his proposal to the City Council, and he’s taking aim at three areas - public safety, transportation, and quality of life.

Among the mayor’s requests are a new K9 officer, new SWAT Robot, and a continued investment in body cameras for EPD. He also wanted a new engine for the Evansville Fire Department and a six-figure investment to improve fire stations.

In terms of transportation, METS is set to receive $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Funding. The Mayor wants those dollars to go towards new buses that don’t use diesel fuel.

The Mayor also wants to improve several things at the Mesker Park Zoo.

The Council will vote on a proposed budget later this year.

