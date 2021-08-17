Birthday Club
Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville to come down in Nov.

Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville.
Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville.(Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's Twitter)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced on Twitter Tuesday that a date has been set for the implosion of the 18-story tower at 5th and Main.

He says that date has been set for Sunday, November 21.

The building at 420 Main is the tallest within a 100-mile radius.

[READ: New plans revealed for Evansville’s 5th and Main Street]

Mayor Winnecke says interior demolition of the Sycamore Building that sits next to the tower will start this week with exterior demolition set for mid to late September.

According to the Downtown Evansville Economic District, fencing will be installed on that block starting today.

Jessica Costello is talking to Evansville officials and will have the full story tonight on 14 News.

