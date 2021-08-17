Madisonville Mayor addresses community’s concerns for mining plans

HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton addressed some of the community’s concerns after Alliance Coal presented a proposal to mine on the city’s north side.

Cotton says, if the proposal is approved, mining would only happen inside the city’s border, where mining is already happening outside city limits. The plan doesn’t include mining within neighborhoods.

Cotton also says, most of the potential mining area is undevelopable. In the areas that are developable, those property owners are already on board with mining that coal.

Most of all, Cotton says this mining can bring economic growth to the city.

“You’re going to be able to keep that coal mine in operation, and keep those employees and coal miners working. We know that coal mines have created an extremely large hit in our area. Warrior coal is the only active mine we have left in Hopkins County so I think it’s important we look at those jobs as well,” said Cotton.

They say the proposed mining zone is 800 feet deep, which has shown to be less damaging.

Officials say the council will be making their decision in September.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.