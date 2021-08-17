Ky. Gov. Beshear holding COVID-19 update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be giving a coronavirus update Tuesday morning.

That news conference will be at 10:30 CST.

The Governor is expected to discuss the state of the Commonwealth’s hospitals and who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 12,178 cases, 197 deaths, 47.70% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,664 cases, 69 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,096 cases, 156 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,918 cases, 57 deaths, 33.38% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 5,577 cases, 84 deaths, 37.10% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,686 cases, 25 deaths, 35.74% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 994 cases, 31 deaths, 40.02% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,679 cases, 17 deaths, 29.69% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 953 cases, 16 deaths, 47.05% vaccinated

