Hopkins Co. Humane Society asking for donations to help 23 dogs saved

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Humane Society is now caring for 23 more dogs after assisting Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in a dog hoarding situation.

[Previous: Hopkins Co. Humane Society rescues 23 dogs after being found living in ‘deplorable conditions’]

The dogs are now safe in their new home, but just a week ago their conditions were very different. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office asked HCHS to help out. Executive director Dustin Potenza says he understood why when he got there.

“We responded, and we were not prepared for the conditions that we saw,” Potenza said.

Potenza says the dogs pens were wired and rusted shut. Food and water was being dumped over for them, which they would eat on top of feces, urine and bones.

“We had to cut our way into these pens, just to get to the dog house where the animal was,” he said.

Potenza says the dogs have several skin and dental infections, some so contagious they were spreading to one another, comparable to scabies in humans.

“One dog that had dog hair matted in its teeth from where it had been chewing on the remains of another animal, so those are the kinds of situations that we’re dealing with right now,” Potenza said.

In his 10 years working here, Potenza says he’s never seen anything like this.

“This one here was the most deplorable situation we have seen,” he said.

Of the 23 dogs saved, all are alive and getting veterinary care. In addition to the 23 they saved, the Humane Society says it discovered the remains of at least 40 others.

“It’s definitely difficult seeing animals in situations like that, and working in the animal care field is definitely a roller coaster,” said Potenza. “You see situations like that and then the next day you see four adoptions for animals that have been here for months”

HCHS is asking for the community’s help to cover vet care and food, so the dogs can one day be adoptable.

On the “Get Involved” tab on their website, there are options to make a monetary donation, or purchase items from their Amazon wish list.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.