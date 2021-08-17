Good Samaritans & Tell City Officer with AED save man’s life

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police are recognizing some Good Samaritans and an officer who jumped into action to save a man’s life.

They say July 3, Brian Gray had a medical emergency at the Tell City Wal-Mart.

A 911 caller reported he was unresponsive and not breathing.

Police say Sgt. David Biever was there within three minutes and found Alicia Johns and an unidentified Good Samaritan trying to help Brian.

Sgt. Biever began CPR and deployed an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Police say Officer Nathan Freeman then joined Sgt. Biever in performing CPR.

Just before EMS arrived on scene, Brian began once again showing signs of life.

Police say Brian has made a remarkable recovery and was able to attend Monday night’s Board of Public Safety Meeting.

He joined Chief Lawalin with presenting a Life Saving Medal to Sgt. Biever.

Police say all full-time fleet vehicles are equipped with AEDs thanks to a generous donor.

