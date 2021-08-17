EVSC adjusting mask requirements

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC is making an adjustment to the masking rules.

They say masks must now be worn in classrooms, and there will be routine mask breaks.

[Previous: EVSC changing mask rules for start of school]

Officials also say anyone identified as a close contact in the future may return to school on day eight with a negative PCR COVID test result as long as the test was administered on day five, six, or seven, following exposure.

Here is the email that was sent to parents.

“Following the updated guidance from the CDC and Indiana Department of Health, we have made the decision to adjust masking requirements in all EVSC schools. Masks will now be worn in classrooms, with routine mask breaks provided. By making this adjustment we will greatly reduce the number of individuals potentially identified as close contacts, thus reducing the number of students missing out on valuable classroom instruction and extracurricular activities. This change clearly aligns with the new CDC contact tracing guidance that eliminates the need for quarantining when all individuals in a classroom are wearing masks and the room is set up with a minimum of three feet for social distancing. Anyone identified as a close contact in the future may return to school on day 8 with a negative PCR Covid test result as long as the test was administered on day 5, 6, or 7 following exposure. We will continue to closely monitor local Covid conditions and will make adjustments as necessary as we balance health and safety with the educational needs of all EVSC students.”

