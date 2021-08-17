Crash closes NB 41 in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The northbound lanes of Highway 41 are closed in Gibson County.

Dispatchers say there was a crash just after 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of C.R. 100 W.

It involves a semi and a pickup truck.

Dispatchers are calling it a serious crash, and expect the lanes to be closed for at least three hours.

They say a state reconstructionist has been called to the scene.

We’ll keep you updated.

Semi and truck crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co. (Viewer)

