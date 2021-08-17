Crash closes NB 41 in Gibson Co.
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The northbound lanes of Highway 41 are closed in Gibson County.
Dispatchers say there was a crash just after 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of C.R. 100 W.
It involves a semi and a pickup truck.
Dispatchers are calling it a serious crash, and expect the lanes to be closed for at least three hours.
They say a state reconstructionist has been called to the scene.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.