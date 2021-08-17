Birthday Club
Crash closes NB 41 in Gibson Co.

Semi and truck crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
Semi and truck crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.(Viewer)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The northbound lanes of Highway 41 are closed in Gibson County.

Dispatchers say there was a crash just after 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of C.R. 100 W.

It involves a semi and a pickup truck.

Dispatchers are calling it a serious crash, and expect the lanes to be closed for at least three hours.

They say a state reconstructionist has been called to the scene.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

