Court rules Indiana can halt pandemic unemployment payments

(Madeline Stewart)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled the state can stop participating in federal programs that have expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday’s decision overturns a Marion County judge’s order telling the state to remain in the federal program providing an extra $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers despite Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s June decision to withdraw.

Those payments resumed in July but the appeals court said it disagreed with arguments that Indiana law requires the state to procure all available federal unemployment benefits for residents.

The federal unemployment programs are set to expire on September 6.

