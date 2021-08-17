Cloudy with scattered PM storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Little will change with the ongoing conditions across the Tri-State for the remainder of the week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Daily highs will range in the middle 80s and lows will fall to near 70. Humid conditions will support scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and evening, but the overall coverage of the rain will be small. Patchy fog will be likely each morning. Temps will move toward 90 over the weekend as rain chances taper off.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.