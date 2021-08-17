Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Cloudy with scattered PM storms

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Little will change with the ongoing conditions across the Tri-State for the remainder of the week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Daily highs will range in the middle 80s and lows will fall to near 70. Humid conditions will support scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and evening, but the overall coverage of the rain will be small. Patchy fog will be likely each morning. Temps will move toward 90 over the weekend as rain chances taper off.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken into custody on Park St.
Man with warrant in custody at police scene, no shots fired
WSNC, Mayor Winnecke encouraging Fall Festival goers to get vaccinated
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
Jerad Osborne.
Mt. Vernon man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor
DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co.

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/17 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/17 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/17
14 First Alert 8/17
Muggy, Scattered Thunderstorms
8/16 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/16 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast