Carmi-White Co. students back in class, with masks

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Carmi-White Co. students are back in school with masks, despite some controversy in the community.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced earlier this month all public schools would require masks for students and staff until further notice. One superintendent thinks that this decision should be made locally.

Brad Lee, Superintendent says, ”I’ve signed a number of letters, and written letters to the Governors office and to our State Board of Education. Many superintendents in Illinois are banding together to make it local. I personally don’t feel like there’s a one size fits all for every district in Illinois.”

Lee also says, based on recommendations from local experts, he does agree with students and staff wearing masks under the current circumstances, but not everyone shares his perspective.

”It’s not a good climate right now in many of our communities. There’s a lot of division and I hate to see that. I do believe that we live in a community of individuals who may not always agree with one another but they still come together and hopefully this will go away as soon as possible.”

Lee says he understands that an executive order trumps his personal feelings and his district will follow the ruling.

