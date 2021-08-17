Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Atkinson Pool closed for the season

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Henderson Parks Department has decided to close Atkinson Pool for the season.

At beginning of August, officials announced they would be shifting hours as the school year was about to begin.

They say they hoped to keep the pool open on weekends through Labor Day.

However, officials say the lack of lifeguards needed to safely staff the has become too challenging.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken into custody on Park St.
Man with warrant in custody at police scene, no shots fired
WSNC, Mayor Winnecke encouraging Fall Festival goers to get vaccinated
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
Jerad Osborne.
Mt. Vernon man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor
DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co.

Latest News

Court rules Indiana can halt pandemic unemployment payments
Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville to come down in Nov.
Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville to come down in Nov.
Green River District reports 5 new COVID deaths, 547 new cases since Fri.
Khiry Waddell.
Affidavit: Man arrested after authorities find thousands of pills at apartment