Atkinson Pool closed for the season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Henderson Parks Department has decided to close Atkinson Pool for the season.

At beginning of August, officials announced they would be shifting hours as the school year was about to begin.

They say they hoped to keep the pool open on weekends through Labor Day.

However, officials say the lack of lifeguards needed to safely staff the has become too challenging.

