Arrest made in connection to robbery at Evansville gas station

Ryan Brooks.
Ryan Brooks.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police made an arrest in connection to a robbery that happened at an Evansville gas station last Friday.

Officers were called to the Circle K at 960 South Weinbach on August 13 around 5:30 a.m. for a reported robbery.

Officers say the suspect told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

After demanding the items, they say he took off. Luckily, the clerk was not injured.

The gas station was able to provide surveillance footage of the robbery.

Officers say still pictures of the suspect led officers to Ryan Brooks.

Brooks was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail Monday evening on a robbery charge.

