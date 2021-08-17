Appointments opening in Tri-State for those eligible for COVID vaccine booster

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the news that a COVID vaccine booster is recommended for those with compromised immune systems, appointments for them are opening up.

So far, they are recommended for Pfizer or Moderna, not Johnson and Johnson.

Currently, CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people should receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

In Indiana, go to www.ourshot.in.gov for an appointment.

Health officials in Dubois County say, if you qualify, you can also call them for a booster at 812-481-7056.

In Kentucky, Officials at Owensboro Health say they are scheduling appointments also, and they have the supply in stock.

As early as Wednesday, U.S. health authorities are expected to recommend an extra dose of the vaccine for all Americans eight months after they get their second shot.

