Apollo looks to continue developing on both sides of the ball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Having fought through adversity last year, the Apollo Eagles football program looks to grow on both ends of the ball.

Last season, the Eagles ended with a 4-4 overall record in John Edge’s first year as head coach.

With normal workouts in place this preseason, Edge said the team is miles ahead of where they were this time last year and he expects growth on both sides of the ball.

“The biggest thing for us is to keep continuing to improve on offense,” Edge said. “This year we got to score some points. Defensively I think we’re good, I think we turned a corner last year, but we’re going to build off of what we did last year, especially at the end of the season, and keep improving and do better.”

Offensively, the mobile quarterback Christian Combs returns alongside wide receiver Evan Miller.

With Harold Patterson gone, the Eagles look to fill the running back role by committee. One guy who Edge believes could contribute is sophomore running back Noah Rhinerson.

”Our schedule’s really tough, but that’s what you want really,” Rhinerson said. “We’ll be conditioned well and it’ll be easier for us in the postseason because of the hard schedule. We’ll give it our all.”

Apollo will take on Owensboro Catholic Friday for week 1.

